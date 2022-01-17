National Bank Financial Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.50 billion.

