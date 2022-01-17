National Bank Financial Comments on TMX Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMX Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.41. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.60 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$231.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$232.25 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of TMX Group to a “hold” rating and set a C$153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$159.00 to C$157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$154.00 to C$147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$151.57.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$127.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$133.01. The company has a market cap of C$7.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$120.13 and a 12-month high of C$145.69.

In other news, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,800,000.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 51.68%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

