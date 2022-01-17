National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $45.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.00. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.08.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $283.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 44.26%. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

