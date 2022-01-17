National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,312 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.57% of National CineMedia worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in National CineMedia by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 124,259 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in National CineMedia by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,180,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 393,652 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $220.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.47. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. National CineMedia’s revenue was up 428.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -17.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of National CineMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National CineMedia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.

