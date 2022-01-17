NativeCoin Hits Market Cap of $261,035.50 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 33.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 39.2% against the dollar. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $261,035.50 and approximately $2.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.08 or 0.00204538 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00042094 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.60 or 0.00443379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00077438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00013036 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000521 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin (CRYPTO:N8V) uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

