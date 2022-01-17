NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 52-Week High at $251.30

Shares of NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.30 ($3.41) and last traded at GBX 250.80 ($3.40), with a volume of 1495606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.20 ($3.37).

A number of analysts recently commented on NWG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.39) to GBX 260 ($3.53) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.26) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 292.50 ($3.97).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 224.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.67. The firm has a market cap of £28.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.92), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($171,422.15).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

