Navcoin Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $16.77 million and approximately $83,023.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003222 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003092 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00017561 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00010445 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,644,779 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

