nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get nCino alerts:

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $46.12 on Monday. nCino has a 12 month low of $45.91 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -82.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. nCino’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 1,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $78,848.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. Insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in nCino by 82.5% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the second quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in nCino in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.