Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.85 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002005 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $15.74 million and $300,411.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00032276 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00018214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004709 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002070 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,892,259 coins and its circulating supply is 18,586,279 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.