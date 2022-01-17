Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Update

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the December 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOPMF traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.43. 4,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.99. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $18.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. lifted their price target on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

