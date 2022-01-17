NerveNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.24 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a total market capitalization of $10.24 million and $236,888.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0370 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00011890 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000779 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

