Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $18.13 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $18.13 million and $1.19 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,581.37 or 0.99900328 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00095970 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006725 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00032120 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040982 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.85 or 0.00696439 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nestree Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,299,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.