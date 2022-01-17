Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000448 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000411 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00116374 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000128 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

