Neutrino Token (NSBT) Hits Market Cap of $30.65 Million

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Neutrino Token has a market capitalization of $30.65 million and $115,539.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino Token coin can now be purchased for $13.95 or 0.00033063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino Token Coin Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,197,731 coins. The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . Neutrino Token’s official message board is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news . Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Token

