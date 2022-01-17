Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Short Interest Up 55.2% in December

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,027,800 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the December 15th total of 1,306,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OTCMKTS:NEVDF opened at $0.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Nevada Copper has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Nevada Copper Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration and development of copper and other mineral properties. It focuses on the development of Pumpkin Hollow project. The company was founded by Brian P. Kirwin and Giulio T. Bonifacio on June 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

