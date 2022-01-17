Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $97.69 Million

Brokerages expect Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) to post sales of $97.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.47 million and the lowest is $95.88 million. Nevro posted sales of $109.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $386.61 million for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $430.74 million, with estimates ranging from $420.80 million to $449.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $92.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.51 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 7.20. Nevro has a one year low of $78.36 and a one year high of $184.85.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $466,576,000 after purchasing an additional 41,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nevro by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,249,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,479,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after purchasing an additional 293,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Nevro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,419,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

