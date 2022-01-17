Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) will post $3.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.17 billion. Newmont posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.19 billion to $12.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newmont.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,004,805,000 after acquiring an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.22 on Monday. Newmont has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.