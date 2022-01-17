News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 951,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,934 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of News worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of News by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of News by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of News by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of News by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of News by 8.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

