News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,231,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.62% of News worth $781,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NWSA. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.96.

Shares of NWSA opened at $22.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

