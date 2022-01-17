Newton (NEW) Reaches Market Cap of $35.64 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. Newton has a market capitalization of $35.64 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newton has traded up 349.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00061090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00068423 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.72 or 0.07594222 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,470.01 or 1.00296926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00068542 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007769 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

