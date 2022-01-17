NewYorkCoin Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and $3,252.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.14 or 0.00350676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000863 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

