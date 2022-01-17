NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NexGen Energy worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.61. The stock had a trading volume of 154,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,430. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. increased their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.39.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

