Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the December 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,360. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.49. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $106.67 and a 1-year high of $171.61.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $224,999.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,757 shares of company stock valued at $86,346,889. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 876,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,641,000 after buying an additional 515,989 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 939,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,739,000 after acquiring an additional 230,096 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

