NEXT.coin Hits One Day Volume of $77,002.00 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded flat against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,026.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.08 or 0.00894874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.02 or 0.00261794 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000957 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011573 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025887 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004099 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

