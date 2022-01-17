NEXT (NEXT) Price Hits $0.11

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, NEXT has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $677,455.09 and approximately $323.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.42 or 0.00359647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008916 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001130 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000840 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

