NFT Alley (ALLEY) Market Cap Tops $36,239.05

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT Alley has a market cap of $36,239.05 and $38,410.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00071370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.75 or 0.07606152 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,288.35 or 0.99713774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00068901 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007752 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

