NFTX (NFTX) Achieves Market Cap of $53.35 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, NFTX has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $53.35 million and $305,820.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can now be bought for $130.88 or 0.00313544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00056438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 407,626 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

