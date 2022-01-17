Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Critical Review

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) and Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nicolet Bankshares 28.32% 10.95% 1.30% Patriot National Bancorp 5.20% 2.80% 0.20%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Nicolet Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 4 0 3.00 Patriot National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $89.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.00%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Patriot National Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nicolet Bankshares and Patriot National Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 4.97 $60.12 million $5.99 14.71 Patriot National Bancorp $39.88 million 1.52 -$3.82 million $0.47 32.60

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Patriot National Bancorp. Nicolet Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patriot National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.5% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Patriot National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patriot National Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Patriot National Bancorp on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts. Its lending portfolio comprises of commercial mortgage and construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; real estate loans; and other personal loans. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

