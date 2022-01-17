Niftyx Protocol Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $15.39 million and $183,363.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00056528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

