NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Bessemer Securities LLC

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,741 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,306 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after purchasing an additional 217,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 6,030,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

