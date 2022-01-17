Nimiq (NIM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.16 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and $1.16 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,225.29 or 0.07623425 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.09 or 0.00357119 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.11 or 0.00926794 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00010884 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00074524 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.74 or 0.00505202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00264464 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,443,163,629 coins and its circulating supply is 8,828,913,629 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

