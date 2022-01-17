Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the December 15th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

NPNYY opened at $17.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.16. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

