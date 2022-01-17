Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 17,221 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 435,021 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $23,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 280,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,135,000 after acquiring an additional 25,654 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 114,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after purchasing an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,695,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,457,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

