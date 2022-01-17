Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,354 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Visa by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:V traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $214.67. 8,838,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,191,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.96. The company has a market cap of $413.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

