Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,002 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Linde were worth $47,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,378,903 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after purchasing an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,492,000 after purchasing an additional 545,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after purchasing an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Linde stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.63. 1,850,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $240.80 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $334.05 and its 200-day moving average is $315.76.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 62.44%.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

