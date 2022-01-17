Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 7,840 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,058 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $19,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 17.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,310,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,397,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,431,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,485,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $550.79. 1,722,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.33 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $634.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $578.92.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $665.10.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

