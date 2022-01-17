Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 8,448 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,691 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $88,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,781 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 136.9% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $331.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,868,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,074,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $333.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.23. The firm has a market cap of $923.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $247.16 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.96, for a total transaction of $26,356,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 616,640 shares of company stock worth $204,690,390. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.00.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.