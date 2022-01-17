Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $27,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $61,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $6.49 on Monday, reaching $525.69. 7,861,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,439,240. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $616.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $591.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $720.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.06.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,329 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $4,763,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,792 shares of company stock valued at $20,692,321. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

