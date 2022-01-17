Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 1,230 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $28,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,012,327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $726,749,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $610,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $9.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,512.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,569.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,513.85. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total transaction of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,826 shares of company stock worth $38,251,715. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

