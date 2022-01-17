Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.01 and a 200 day moving average of $163.48. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $234.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

