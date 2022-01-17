Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 432,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222,608 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.0% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $112,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,594,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 878,820 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 20.6% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 13,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 6.0% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.41.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.59 on Monday, reaching $178.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,374,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,536,880. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.40 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

