Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $20.84 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,714,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 13.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Shares of DHR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $293.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,250. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $209.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total value of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total transaction of $1,487,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.