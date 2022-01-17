Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,929 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.06. 56,739,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,752,859. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $29.68 and a 1 year high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.33 and a 200 day moving average of $48.23.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $53.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

