Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $205.20 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.7% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 28.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,210.45.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,986.79, for a total value of $41,483,526.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,584 shares of company stock worth $397,117,558 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $13.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,795.73. 1,191,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,389,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,721.55 and a 1-year high of $3,037.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,904.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,822.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

