Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $22.01 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,743 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.26% of Vertiv worth $22,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vertiv by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Vertiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,210. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.04%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRT. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

