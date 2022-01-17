Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $25.29 Million Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,674 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

NYSE TT traded down $8.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $180.00. 2,406,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.76 and a 200-day moving average of $190.47.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $391,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

