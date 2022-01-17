Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $28.18 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,800 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $28,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 109.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $259.10. 1,856,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.05 and a 12 month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

