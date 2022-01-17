Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $32.70 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $32,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,873,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,927,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,079,000 after purchasing an additional 23,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $2.96 on Monday, reaching $126.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,628,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.07. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

