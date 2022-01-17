Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $34.87 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $34,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.77. 2,930,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,110. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56 and a beta of 1.01. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.34 and a 200-day moving average of $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

