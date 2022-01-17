Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $47.18 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,873 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 336,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,078,000 after acquiring an additional 38,919 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,053 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.64.

DIS traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,831,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,995,540. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.39, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

